‘It was really good to be able to play music, and make up music,’ singer says

Paul McCartney performs at the Freshen Up world premiere show, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Quebec City. Image Credit: AP

The Beatles star Paul McCartney has released a new solo album, and he says making it during lockdown saved him.

“It was really good to be able to play music, and make up music, and put your thoughts and your fears and your hopes and your love into the music. It kind of saved me, I must say, for about the three or four months it took to make it,” McCartney said during an appearance on a show, reports contactmusic.com.

He had previously revealed he is keen to have the COVID-19 vaccine. “I know we’ll come ‘through this. It is great news about the vaccine. I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed. I’m a grandad and you don’t want grandad to collapse. You’ve got to stay strong, that’s all you can do, or you go under,” the 78-year-old musician had said.

McCartney spent much of lockdown in the UK with his daughter Mary and her family.