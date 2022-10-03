American pop rock band OneRepublic of ‘Apologize’ fame will spearhead the three-day music festival Amplified at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi on November 11.
Amplified, organised by Live Nation, will bring together musicians and rock bands from around the globe.
While the festival will kick off with the Grammy-nominated OneRepublic, whose new single ‘I Ain’t Worried,’ featured in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the next two days will also attract popular rock bands.
On November 12, Ministry of Sound Disco will take over with the live renditions of ‘Music Sounds Better With You, ‘One More Time, and ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’.
The ultimate night will see alternative pop group CAS bring down the house.
CAS skyrocketed to fame through word-of-mouth, racking up millions of views on YouTube. The debut single, ‘Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby,’ has more than 70 million streams and is featured in The Handmaid’s Tale.
Tickets costing Dh149 and more will be available on Livenation.me starting noon today.