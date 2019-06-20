The iconic black outfit Image Credit: Twitter

Olivia Newton-John is putting the black leather jacket and tight pants that she wore in the final number of ‘Grease’ up for auction to help raise money for her cancer treatment centre in Australia.

Julien’s Auctions said on Wednesday the iconic outfit that marked her character’s transition from demure high-schooler to sexy Sandy Olson in the 1978 movie musical was one of 200 items that Newton-John is selling in November.

The jacket and pants are being sold separately but together are expected to fetch up to $200,000 (Dh734,504), the auction house said.

‘Grease,’ a high school romance set in the 1950s, became a global box office smash and sent the careers of both Newton-John and co-star John Travolta soaring.

The singer, who announced in 2017 that the breast cancer she first suffered in 1992 had returned and spread to her lower back, wore the leather jacket and high-waisted black pants for the final scene in ‘Grease,’ in which the actors perform the duet ‘You’re the One That I Want.’

Newton-John, 70, is selling her original script from the film, estimated at up to $4,000, the pink gown she wore to the ‘Grease’ premiere in Los Angeles (estimated at $3,000-$5,000), and a custom Pink Ladies jacket given to her by the ‘Grease’ cast and crew.

A black leather motorcycle jacket with silver tone hardware worn by Olivia Newton-John in the finale of the film "Grease" that is up for auction at Julien's Auctions

The British-born and Australian-raised singer and actress is also auctioning two of the outfits she wore while promoting her 1981 ‘Physical’ album and tour, along with several costumes from her 1980 film ‘Xanadu.’ Earlier this year, while promoting her best-selling memoir, Newton-John said she spent her 70th birthday undergoing radiation treatment at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia, because of a cancer-induced pelvic fracture.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to fund the research centre, Julien’s said.