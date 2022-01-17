Get ready for 30 hours of non-stop entertainment as the desert festival Oblivion returns for a second instalment, which will play out in Ras Al Khaimah from January 28 to 30 at the Dunes Camping & Safari Resort.
Taking place under the stars and in the middle of the sand dunes, Black Mountain Entertainment, which is organising the event, has announced a line-up of more than 25 local and international DJs who will perform at the festival with back-to-back sets across 30 hours of playtime.
The main stage will be headlined by big-name international guest DJs Umek and Wehbba. DJ Umek is a global techno legend behind several of the scene’s key labels, while DJ Wehbba is a well-known Brazilian techno producer who has released on some of the biggest labels including Tronic, Soma, Suara and more.
The supporting DJs and producers included Pavel Petrov, Rafael Cerato and Deniz Bull.
Visitors can also enjoy the dance music festival from a wide range of accommodation packages including tree-houses, tents, platinum pods, heritage huts and luxury domes. Or they can buy general entry tickets and bring their own tent at the site, which will include washroom facilities and food and beverage stalls. General entry tickets start from Dh370 for a Saturday-only pass or Dh500 for a two-day pass. For tickets go to oblivionrave.com