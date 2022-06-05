Nigerian rapper Burna Boy paid a teary-eyed tribute during his concert to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered outside his hometown in Punjab on May 29.
In the videos which went viral on social media, Burna was seen talking of Moosewala on stage while sobbing. “RIP Sidhu Moosewala,” the rapper said followed by apeing Moosewala’s signature step where he hit his thigh and pointed a finger upwards.
It isn’t the first time Moosewala has mourned the loss of his friend. Following his death a week ago, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy tweeted an emotional tribute with Moosewala’s picture. “Legends never Die. Broken heart. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. [expletive] still don’t feel real,” he posted.
Many celebrities and fans reacted to the Nigerian rapper’s emotional tribute on social media.
‘Fukrey’ actor, Richa Chadha also reacted, posting: “I just can’t get over his death...Burna boy, one of the Nigerian greats cries on stage as he remembers Sidhu Moose Wala.”
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. The death of the singer has left his fans in shock.
Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, reached new heights of popularity with his songs like ‘295’, ‘So High’, ‘Issa Jatt’, ‘Tochan’ and ‘Dollar’.
However, his stardom was often overtaken by the controversies surrounding him for promoting drugs and violence through his songs.
Stepping into politics in December 2021, the Punjabi singer joined the Congress party and also contested from Mansa, however, he lost.