Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security has been stepped up following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the security outside Khan’s Mumbai apartment has been beefed up after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has emerged as a key accused in Moosewala’s murder.
A senior police official confirmed the development with Hindustan Times, saying: “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan.”
In 2018, Bishnoi had threatened to kill Khan following the actor’s involvement in the Blackbuck illegal poaching case during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Rajasthan in 1998.
“We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur.” Bishnoi had said at the time standing outside the court. “Everyone will know once we take action.”
Blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan.
Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi’s close associates arrested in 2020 for murder, had earlier said that they had hatched a plan to kill Khan and had even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder.
Punjabi singer-politician Moosewala was murdered in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 as he was intercepted by assailants while he was driving an SUV. Police are investigating the case, which is being called a gang rivalry incident.
Khan is scheduled to land in Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards, which is taking place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on June 3 and 4. Khan will be co-hosting the main awards night on June 4, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Maneish Paul.
On the film front, Khan will be seen next in ‘Tiger 3’ along with Katrina Kaif. He has also been working on ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.