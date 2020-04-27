The ‘Hey There Delilah’-inspired track is called ‘When This Is All Over’

Image Credit:

Former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan has penned a love song on starting a romance in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Horan’s new social distancing love takes inspiration from the iconic number “Hey There Delilah”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Horan told The Guardian: “I’m in London in my apartment, cooking — I’m making a Victoria sponge right now — and writing a lot: two songs yesterday, I had to cancel my tour, so I might as well go on the hunt for a big song.

“I started writing a ‘Hey There Delilah’-type one about when this is all over, called, well, ‘When This Is All Over’, and I was also writing about the idea of meeting someone without actually meeting them, and getting to know them because of this crisis.”

The musician says there are benefits to dating from distance.