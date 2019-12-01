Ne-Yo will take to the stage with chart-topping hits such as ‘So Sick’, ‘Closer’, ‘Because of You’ and ‘Miss Independent’. Having entered the mainstream as a songwriter for Mario’s number one pop hit ‘Let Me Love You’ (2004), during his 13-year-long career, the singer, composer and producer has released more than 15 singles across six studio albums. With three Grammys, two MOBO’s and two BET awards as well as more than 40 music award nominations under his belt, Ne-Yo, who is a regular to Dubai, recently launched his very first holiday album, ‘Another Kind of Christmas’. The R&B music sensation will treat fans to some of his newly-penned songs such as the playful ‘Open Mine Tonight’, and nostalgic, trip-down memory lane number, ‘Talk About It’.