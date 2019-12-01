Grammy-winning singer Ne-Yo will help ring in the New Year at Dubai’s newest beachside venue White Beach & Restaurant.
Ne-Yo will take to the stage with chart-topping hits such as ‘So Sick’, ‘Closer’, ‘Because of You’ and ‘Miss Independent’. Having entered the mainstream as a songwriter for Mario’s number one pop hit ‘Let Me Love You’ (2004), during his 13-year-long career, the singer, composer and producer has released more than 15 singles across six studio albums. With three Grammys, two MOBO’s and two BET awards as well as more than 40 music award nominations under his belt, Ne-Yo, who is a regular to Dubai, recently launched his very first holiday album, ‘Another Kind of Christmas’. The R&B music sensation will treat fans to some of his newly-penned songs such as the playful ‘Open Mine Tonight’, and nostalgic, trip-down memory lane number, ‘Talk About It’.
The beach setting will have Dubai’s biggest fireworks display in the backdrop. Doors will open at 9pm on December 31. Early Bird tickets, starting at Dh350 per person, are now on sale.