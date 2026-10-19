The concert will feature traditional Kuwaiti music and popular songs
Khorfakkan Amphitheatre will host ‘Samra Kuwaitiya’ (Kuwaiti Night) on Dec 12, bringing together Gulf singers Nabeel Shuail, Abdulaziz Al Duwaihi and Ali Abdullah for a musical evening celebrating the heritage and diverse styles of Kuwaiti music.
The concert will feature traditional Kuwaiti music and popular songs that have remained favourites among audiences across the Gulf and the Arab world.
Tickets for the ‘Samra Kuwaitiya’ concert are now available via platinumlist.net.
Nabeel Shuail is one of the Gulf region’s most prominent singers, with a distinguished career and a collection of enduring hits that have remained popular across generations.
Other performers include Abdulaziz Al Duwaihi and Ali Abdullah.
Set against the mountains of Khorfakkan, the amphitheatre is noted for its architecture and open-air setting.