This is the first of three EPs singer plans to release before the year’s end

Image Credit:

Singer Miley Cyrus has released ‘She is Coming’, the first of three EPs she plans to release before the year’s end.

The 26-year-old posted a series of black and white videos to her Instagram account on Friday announcing the EP’s release.

‘She is Coming’ contains six songs, including collaborations with drag superstar Ru Paul and rappers Swae Lee and Ghostface Killah.

The second record, ‘She is Here’, is scheduled to drop by the end of the summer while the final EP, ‘She is Everything’, is expected by the end of 2019, reports Entertainment Weekly.