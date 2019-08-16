The band’s contribution came before their sold out concert in Bucharest

From left: Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo Image Credit: AP

American heavy metal band Metallica has donated 250,000 euros (Dh610,800) to a Romanian association building the country’s first pediatric oncology hospital, they said.

The donation to Daruieste Viata (Give Life), founded in 2012, came ahead of the band’s sold out concert on Wednesday, its fourth in the European Union state since 1999, the association said on its Facebook page.

The donation was made through the band’s non-profit foundation All Within My Hands, it said in a statement, and it includes 200,000 in sponsorship money from Mastercard and local bank BCR for a Metallica concert in Bucharest.

Construction began in mid-2018 on the hospital in Bucharest, one of the few to be built in Romania over the last three decades. The project is expected to be completed next year, with donations from 260,000 individuals and slightly fewer than 2,000 companies so far.