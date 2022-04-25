Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper-actress Megan Thee Stallion talked about the 2020 incident in which rapper Tory Lanez reportedly shot her on ‘CBS Mornings’.

Megan has claimed publicly that Lanez shot her in the feet after an argument following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020. But it has never been fully explained and a court case is ongoing.

Megan has slowly revealed details on social media and in interviews; while Lanez has vaguely denied it in statements and in several songs.

But according to a preview clip of the interview with Gayle King that airs on Monday, Megan tearfully discussed the issue on television with her for the first time.

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. on June 2, 2019, left, and Megan Thee Stallion attending the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala in New York on Sept. 12, 2019. Lanez was briefly jailed Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after a judge said he had violated a protective order in a felony assault case in which he is charged with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. (Photos by Scott Roth, left, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Image Credit: AP

Megan repeats her claim that Lanez yelled “Dance, [expletive]” as he reportedly shot at her feet, reports ‘Variety’.

Lanez was arrested in connection with the incident and later was arrested again for reportedly violating court orders from contacting her; he posted bail in both cases.

She has claimed that he offered to pay her in exchange for keeping quiet about the incident.

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: REUTERS

Megan unveiled a new song called ‘Plan B’ that apparently addresses the incident during her performances at the Coachella festival over the past two weekends.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September.