Image Credit: REX

Bow down to the Christmas queen.

Guinness World Records honored Mariah Carey with three records for her 1994 hit holiday track ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’. The trio of certificates includes highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the US Hot 100 chart by a solo artist, most-streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) and most weeks in the UK singles top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

The pop star celebrated the news on Instagram with photos of herself clad in an appropriately sparkly ‘Nutcracker’ ensemble and flanked by her two kids, looking equally festive in their red and green attire. She received the awards during a show in Las Vegas on her ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ tour.

“Thank you so much Guinness World Records for honouring me with three records in the 2020 book!” she captioned the snowy on-stage family photos. “Michael from [Guinness World Records] presented me with a certificate on stage, so naturally, I asked him to join us for the #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou finale!”

Carey’s achievements will be recorded in the ‘Guinness World Records 2020 Edition’ book. She also holds the record for most US No 1 singles by a solo artist after 18 of her tracks topped the American charts, putting her one ahead of Elvis Presley, who has the most US No 1 singles by a male solo artist. The organisation has crowned her the ‘Songbird Supreme’ for her famous vocal chops, which boast a rare five-octave range.