Madonna Image Credit: AP

Pop star Madonna took to Instagram on May 1 with her latest ‘quarantine diary’ video, in which she said she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies and planned to “breathe in the Covid-19 air”.

“Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies,” said the 61-year-old singer. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in — I’m gonna breathe in the Covid-19 air.”

In the strange and artsy video, Madonna is sitting at a typewriter narrating, while 1920s jazz music plays in the background.

A positive antibody test would mean that the 61-year-old singer had been exposed to the virus.

Antibody tests are not definitive, according to infectious disease experts, and cannot guarantee a person’s immunity.

On May 2, Madonna attended what looked to be a small birthday party for her photographer friend Steven Klein, 55, which was broadcast on Zoom, and reportedly called his cake a ‘Covid cake’.

On social media, some branded the get-together to be “irresponsible social distancing”.