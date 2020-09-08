Tributes poured in for Mac Miller on the second anniversary of his death. The rapper died on September 7, 2018 at the age of 26 from an accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.
Thundercat, Miller’s friend and collaborator, led the messages of remembrance on Twitter.
“You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose...The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today,” he wrote.
“Love you Mac!” wrote songstress Kehlani, alongside a white heart. “Always n forever.”
“Mac was so cool,” posted Chance the Rapper, adding: “Then one day Mac took me on tour.”
Producer Sledgren posted an image of Miller with a red cast on his hand, explaining the story behind it.
“I remember the computer crashed during Mac’s set and he was so mad that his fans missed his performance that he punched the wall backstage, the next day he pulled up like lol... miss you cuz,” he wrote.
Rapper Cousin Stizz was among many who vouched for Miller’s generosity and kindness.
“I got too many stories of Mac helpin me out when he had no reason to. People like him have a special place in heaven,” he posted.
Juicy J also remembered the fallen artist, tweeting: “R.I.P. Mac Miller I miss you mane.”
Miller’s latest album, ‘Circles’, released posthumously in January. It received wide-spread critical acclaim and has been featured in several best-of-2020 lists.