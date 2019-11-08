The former One Direction singer said his family, friends pulled him from the brink

Image Credit:

Singer Liam Payne says fame ‘nearly killed’ him, adding that he feels ‘quite lucky’ to be alive.

The former One Direction singer opened up about the darker side of fame during a chat in ‘Ant Middleton And Liam Payne: Straight Talking’.

Payne propelled to fame at aged 16 with One Direction.

“For some certain circumstances I’m quite lucky to be here still. There are times when that level of loneliness and people getting into you every day, it’s like, ‘When will this end?’ That’s almost nearly killed me a couple of times,” he said.

Asked if Payne had wanted to act on it, the singer replied: “Yeah, when I’ve been in a bad place. It’s one hundred per cent, you know. There’s no point denying it — it’s definitely been on the menu a couple of times in my life.”

Since reaching global stardom with One Direction members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, he has had a successful solo career and become a father to son Bear with his former girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy.