Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her rocker husband Travis Barker's son's name has been confirmed. According to a birth certificate, Kourtney 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, have named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The news was first reported by 'The Blast'. The couple's son was born on Wednesday, November 1, at a hospital in Los Angeles. The birth certificate was obtained by 'People' magazine.

Kourtney is already mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

As per 'People', Travis shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

While appearing on an episode of the 'One Life One Chance' with Toby Morse podcast, released on Halloween, Travis opened up about his wife's pregnancy, then seemingly revealing his son's name and due date.

Asked if there will be another Transplants' album someday, a band that Travis Barker joined in 2002, the famous drummer revealed that they were almost going to do a benefit concert but there was an important event that got in the way of the timing.

"There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due," Travis Barker said, seemingly confirming the rumours that his baby will be named Rocky. "Rocky Thirteen Barker," host Toby Morse said as the drummer repeated, 'Rocky Thirteen Barker'.

"Such a hard name, man," Morse told the musician.

It was not the first time that the name Rocky Barker has come up. Back in September, Kardashian Barker and her husband had a baby shower and may have accidentally revealed their son's name. The couple threw a Disneyland-themed baby shower for their baby on the way, which was adorned with Disney delights at every turn.