After music and fashion, rapper Kanye West is ready to explore the beauty and skincare industry.
According to TMZ, he has decided to expand his Yeezy clothing and sneaker line.
The 43-year-old rapper-designer has filed legal documents for trademarks in make-up, face masks, nail polish, shaving cream, deodorant and aromatherapy pillows, among others.
His decision to get into the make-up and skincare industry puts him in line for competition with his wife Kim Kardashian West and his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner — both of whom already have widely popular beauty brands.
The 21-time Grammy winner was last publicly spotted in Chicago earlier this month. He was seen attending a Black Lives Matter protest.
He has also announced that he has created a college fund for George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna, and donated $2 million (Dh7.3 million) to charities.
The rapper’s representative said that he has donated $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd. In addition, he has also pledged to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. Arbery was fatally shot while on a jog in February, and Taylor was killed in her home by police in March.
He will also be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions in his hometown of Chicago.