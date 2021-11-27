Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in a file photo Image Credit: Reuters

Kanye West is continuing with his quest to reconcile with his wife Kim Kardashian. A day after his Los Angeles public appearance, where the Grammy-winning singer spoke about his family issues at a charitable event, the artists posted a five-minute Thanksgiving prayer on Instagram where he spoke at length about finding his way back to his estranged wife.

In the clip, which showed a dimly lit room where a choir is singing, the 44-year-old rapped spoke in a voice-over talking about his setbacks this past year, his struggle with alcohol, his bipolar disorder and even running for US president, while putting Kardashian through embarrassment with his actions.

Even as he spoke about taking his son Saint, his “mini-me” to his first football game and watching him play catch with Tom Brady, he used the opportunity to speak fondly of his wife. “My mini-me is a mix of two of my favorite things: me and my wife’s face.”

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he continued. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

West – who had his name legally changed to Ye recently – also spoke about his “manic episodes”, drawing reference to his bipolar disorder.

Kim and Kanye with their three children. Image Credit: Supplied

“I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication,” West stated. “Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

The episodes, coupled with alcohol, gave weight to his “hair-trigger temper”, he acknowledged.

He also touched upon his political affiliations that led him to run for president, which reportedly became a source of conflict between himself and his wife.

“Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” West said at one point in the prayer, in reference to his prior support of former US President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again hat. “I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.”

Then-President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York in December 2016. Image Credit: AP

He continued: “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and, thank God, only press conference,” he said, referring to when he discussed how he and his wife considered abortion before having their first child North.

The prayer continued on from West’s appeal from the night before, when he spoke at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event and gave a speech about his family, the mistakes he’s made, and how God wants him to reunite with his wife.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” West said at the event. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in a file photo Image Credit: Reuters

The rapper has been pushing for a reconciliation even as their divorce proceedings have been underway and rumours of a romance between Kardashian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson heat up.

West also took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share a screengrab of a TMZ story that pictured him kissing his wife, with the headline reading: ‘Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions’.