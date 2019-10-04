The K-Pop supergroup filmed the new track over the summer in the UAE

Members of K-pop supergroup SuperM pose during a press conference at the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood on October 3, 2019. / AFP / VALERIE MACON Image Credit: AFP

SuperM, or the so-called Avengers of K-Pop, have just debuted their new track ‘Jopping’, which was filmed in Dubai over the summer.

Within eight hours of its debut, the track had already crossed 3.5 million views on YouTube. The seven-member group, inlcuding Taemin from Shinee, Baekhyun and Kai from Exo, Taeyong, Ten, Lucas and Mark from NCT, filmed the video in August.

Filmed in the UAE desert and Dubai’s urban jungle, the futuristic video features supercars and bikes in action, while a helicopter sits pretty in the background. The Meydan Bridge, Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road’s famous skyline are also spotted on ‘Jopping’ video at one point, while Al Khail Road and the deserted landscape of Ras Al Khor also fetaures in the 4.44 long video.

The video dropped a day ahead of the group making its big Hollywood debut.

“It feels like a dream, especially because it’s with these members,” one of the group, who goes by the name Taemin, told a news conference in Seoul, referring to the visit to Los Angeles.

They are due to make their debut at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles on October 5.

“When we add up all the experience we’ve had as individuals, it’s a lot of combined experience,” said a member of the group EXO, who goes by the name Baekhyun.