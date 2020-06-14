Super Junior — K.R.Y. and WayV’s albums topped the UAE iTunes chart last week.
Last Monday, the veteran K-Pop group’s subunit — composed of members Kyuhyun, Ryeowook and Yesung — dropped their first mini-album ‘When We Were Us’ and title track of the same name.
Showcasing their emotional vocals, the ballad trio’s latest musical offering contains six tracks: ‘When We Were Us’, ‘Way to Busan’, ‘The Way Back to You’, ‘I Can’t’, ‘Home’ and ‘Midnight Story’.
Much like other Super Junior’s discographies, the band never fails to dominate the UAE iTunes chart. Their subunit is no different.
A day after its release, SM Entertainment confirmed that Super Junior — K.R.Y.’s six-track mini-album — topped the global iTunes Top Albums charts in 29 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Egypt. The title track also topped the UAE iTunes songs chart.
Their new release comes five years after dropping the single ‘Join Hands’.
The following day, WayV released their first full-length album ‘Awaken The World’ accompanied by an apocalyptic music video for urban trap lead track ‘Turn back Time’.
The album managed to top the iTunes albums chart in the UAE and 18 other countries. Though the digital offering was made available, the physical release of the 10-track album was delayed “after discovering issues regarding accessories on some of the outfits” that deemed inappropriate and controversial worn by two members.
Managed by Chinese agency Label V, NCT’s Chinese subunit — composed of members Ten, Kun, WinWin Lucas, Xiao Jun, Yangyang and Hendery- made their debut last year with three-song digital EP, ‘The Vision’, and futuristic music video of Chinese title track, ‘Regular’.
In addition to the boy groups, rookie act E-Last made their debut with mini-album ‘Day Dream’. Their tracks ‘Light’, ‘My Flower’, ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Swear’ climbed to the top of the UAE iTunes K-Pop songs chart.
WJSN’s EP ‘Neverland’ was also quite a popular pick among local listeners, debuting in the Top 10 of the UAE iTunes all-genre album chart.