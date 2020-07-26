Lee Hi signed with label AOMG after leaving YG Entertainment, home to high-profile acts like BlackPink and BigBang, last December.
Founded in 2013, the hip-hop label run by rapper Jay Park officially announced its newest member on its social media.
“We are proud to announce that the incredibly talented artist, Lee Hi has been officially signed with AOMG. Please look forward to her next chapter with AOMG,” the Korean-based label tweeted.
Other artists signed under AOMG include Simon Dominic, LOCO, Gray, and Punchnello.
The next day, the South Korean songstress released new soulful R&B single ‘Holo’, her first musical offering since May 2019’s EP ‘24℃’.
Accompanied by a heart-warming, reflective music video featuring someone who seems to be a mirror of her younger self, the song covers the theme of loneliness and consolation with an important message of loving yourself.
The singer has been a singer for eight years now since becoming a runner-up for music survival show ‘K-Pop Star’ in 2011, leading her to join YG Entertainment as a soloist. This year, she was featured on EXO’s Chanyeol and Raiden’s single ‘Yours’ along with Changmo.