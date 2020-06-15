South Korean music sensations BTS might have a new record to their name. Their recent streamed concert ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ has become the most viewed paid online music event in the world, Big Hit Entertainment said on Monday.
The agency said that 756,000 concurrent viewers from 107 countries and territories tuned in to watch the seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — perform live from a studio in Seoul.
The virtual attendance was the equivalent of 15 shows at a 50,000-seat stadium, Variety reported.
‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ comes weeks after Big Hit Entertainment hosted a free streaming event that featured back-to-back screenings of BTS’ past concerts.
Held from April 18-19, more than a month after the group began cancelling dates for their ‘Map of the Soul Tour’ due to the coronavirus outbreak, fans (or ARMY, as they’re known) were able to watch shows such as the 2015 ‘HYYH’ live concert, 2014’s ‘Red Bullet Live Trilogy’, 2017’s ‘Wings Tour: The Final’ and 2018’s ‘Love Yourself Seoul’ concert.
At ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’, the members performed tracks from their latest chart-topping album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ — ‘Jamais Vu, ‘Friends’ and ‘Respect’ — but also gave fans a special treat with throwback song such as 2013’s ‘I Like It’ and 2014’s ‘Just One Day’.