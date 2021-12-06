This will be the first time the septet will enjoy holiday season with their families

BTS poses at the carpet during arrivals ahead of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, in Inglewood, California, US, December 3, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Following four sold-out concerts in Los Angeles and a performance at iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball, K-Pop juggernauts BTS are taking their first official vacation since 2019.

In a statement from their agency Big Hit Music on December 6, it was released that “this period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”

According to the statement, this is the first time that the South Korean septet — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — can spend the holiday season with their families since they debuted in 2013.

“We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement added.

The last time an official break was announced by the company was in August 2019, their “first official long-term break since their debut” a statement said at the time, adding it will be a time to “recharge and refresh as musicians and creators”.

BTS post their win at the American Music Awards 2021 Image Credit: AP

It would also be a time for them to “enjoy their daily lives as normal 20-something young men”, the agency had said.

At that time, there was lots of speculation about the future of the group. However, the new statement reassures fans that there’s a lot to look forward to from the artists when they return from their vacation.

“BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter’. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul,” the statement read.