Ticket sales to K-pop group Blackpink’s much-anticipated Abu Dhabi show have been rescheduled.
The Early Bird Presale for Blink fan club membership holders will now be available on November 8. Live Nation Middle East Presale tickets will follow on November 10 (UAE only) and general ticket sales start on November 11.
The K-pop sensations — made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa — will perform on January 28, 2023, at Etihad Park in Yas Island as part of their Born Pink World Tour.
James Craven, President, Live Nation Middle East had said in an earlier statement: “K-pop has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years and Blackpink have been at the forefront of this movement, being one of the most famous groups globally. Live Nation are delighted to be able to bring this iconic group to the UAE for the very first time and fans will witness an incredible live show on January 28th. Boasting a huge collection of smash hit songs, it promises to be one of the best nights of the year for the Abu Dhabi live music scene.”
Since their formation in 2016, the band has performed globally to sold out arenas and have been dubbed as the “biggest girl group in the world”.