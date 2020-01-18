Songwriter released a short video of Mamamoo’s Hwasa and himself dancing to the chorus

Zico’s newest digital single ‘Any Song’ is the latest dance challenge craze to hit South Korea and the K-Pop industry.

Prior to its release last Monday, the renowned songwriter and producer released a short video of Mamamoo’s Hwasa and himself dancing to the chorus of the song with #AnySongChallenge.

Chung Ha, Sandara Park, Winner’s Mino also joined in with Zico in separate dance videos.

A list of other K-Pop stars including AB6IX’s Daehwi and Woong, Victon’s ByungChan, Girls Day’s SoJin, Block B’s U Kwon, Lee Hyori, CLC as well as actress Park Shin-hye have all shown support for his highly popular track by taking on the challenge.