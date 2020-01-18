Zico’s newest digital single ‘Any Song’ is the latest dance challenge craze to hit South Korea and the K-Pop industry.
Prior to its release last Monday, the renowned songwriter and producer released a short video of Mamamoo’s Hwasa and himself dancing to the chorus of the song with #AnySongChallenge.
Chung Ha, Sandara Park, Winner’s Mino also joined in with Zico in separate dance videos.
A list of other K-Pop stars including AB6IX’s Daehwi and Woong, Victon’s ByungChan, Girls Day’s SoJin, Block B’s U Kwon, Lee Hyori, CLC as well as actress Park Shin-hye have all shown support for his highly popular track by taking on the challenge.
As of January 17, ‘Any Song’ is the first track this year to achieve a perfect all-kill for sweeping the Korean daily, real time and weekly charts. Watch the video below: