Mino also vented his creative energy in his solo album ‘XX’, which was a hit in the UAE. The rapper’s local fans, Inner Circles, showed support for the member of K-Pop band Winner by getting the album to number one on the iTunes Top Albums chart locally and in 15 other countries. It was soon overtaken by Key’s album and dropped to third place. With fans’ efforts, ‘XX’ climbed one step above on the local music chart the following day.