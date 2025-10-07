Pakistani metal band Naqaabposh releases song in solidarity with Gaza

“We’ve always touched upon social issues, and there is no graver issue in the world right now than the plight of the people of Gaza, who have sadly been abandoned by the entire world,” Khaled told Dawn.

The situation in Gaza has grown increasingly dire since Israel's intensified military campaign, which began shortly after October 7, 2023. The conflict has claimed at least 67,000 lives, including women and children. In August, the United Nations declared a famine in Gaza and surrounding areas, while Israel continues to block most aid from entering the territory.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.