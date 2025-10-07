Pakistani metal band Naqaabposh releases song in solidarity with Gaza

The band has pledged to donate all streaming proceeds from the track to relief efforts
Dubai: Pakistani metal band Naqaabposh released a new song on Monday titled ‘Qabza’, dedicating it to the people of Gaza.
The band, according to an article in Dawn, has pledged to donate all streaming proceeds from the track to relief efforts towards that region.
The song’s lyric video features stark footage from the conflict zone, interspersed with clips from pro-Palestine protests worldwide.
The visuals depict Palestinian children crying out for food amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The situation in Gaza has grown increasingly dire since Israel's intensified military campaign, which began shortly after October 7, 2023. The conflict has claimed at least 67,000 lives, including women and children. In August, the United Nations declared a famine in Gaza and surrounding areas, while Israel continues to block most aid from entering the territory.
Written and composed by Ammar Khaled and Hasan Tanveer, ‘Qabza’ focuses on resistance and empowerment, with lyrics emphasizing breaking free from confinement and the strength of collective voices.
Naqaabposh began making music together in 2017, releasing their debut track ‘Bheekh’, followed by ‘Khaamosh Dakait’ in 2019 and a live album in 2021.
“We’ve always touched upon social issues, and there is no graver issue in the world right now than the plight of the people of Gaza, who have sadly been abandoned by the entire world,” Khaled told Dawn.
“The song was written almost a year ago and has been in production since then, alongside a full-length album.”
The band criticised larger artists in Pakistan for avoiding commentary on Gaza.
“Everyone may have their own reasons, but to us it just felt wrong. We chose to release it today as tomorrow marks two years since Israel occupation of Gaza."
The ‘Qabza’ lyric video is presented in a vertical, mobile-friendly format, with no footage of the musicians themselves—a deliberate choice to keep the focus on the issue.
The vertical format was also intended to maximize reach, as the band faces shadow-bans on Meta and Google due to the content of their videos.
