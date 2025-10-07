GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Pakistani metal band Naqaabposh releases song in solidarity with Gaza

The band has pledged to donate all streaming proceeds from the track to relief efforts

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Palestinians wait for bread outside a bakery in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza on November 27, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
Palestinians wait for bread outside a bakery in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza on November 27, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
AFP

Dubai: Pakistani metal band Naqaabposh released a new song on Monday titled ‘Qabza’, dedicating it to the people of Gaza.

The band, according to an article in Dawn, has pledged to donate all streaming proceeds from the track to relief efforts towards that region.

The song’s lyric video features stark footage from the conflict zone, interspersed with clips from pro-Palestine protests worldwide.

The visuals depict Palestinian children crying out for food amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The situation in Gaza has grown increasingly dire since Israel's intensified military campaign, which began shortly after October 7, 2023. The conflict has claimed at least 67,000 lives, including women and children. In August, the United Nations declared a famine in Gaza and surrounding areas, while Israel continues to block most aid from entering the territory.

Written and composed by Ammar Khaled and Hasan Tanveer, ‘Qabza’ focuses on resistance and empowerment, with lyrics emphasizing breaking free from confinement and the strength of collective voices.

Naqaabposh began making music together in 2017, releasing their debut track ‘Bheekh’, followed by ‘Khaamosh Dakait’ in 2019 and a live album in 2021.

“We’ve always touched upon social issues, and there is no graver issue in the world right now than the plight of the people of Gaza, who have sadly been abandoned by the entire world,” Khaled told Dawn.

“The song was written almost a year ago and has been in production since then, alongside a full-length album.”

The band criticised larger artists in Pakistan for avoiding commentary on Gaza.

“Everyone may have their own reasons, but to us it just felt wrong. We chose to release it today as tomorrow marks two years since Israel occupation of Gaza."

The ‘Qabza’ lyric video is presented in a vertical, mobile-friendly format, with no footage of the musicians themselves—a deliberate choice to keep the focus on the issue.

The vertical format was also intended to maximize reach, as the band faces shadow-bans on Meta and Google due to the content of their videos.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Palestine

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Palestinian women search the sand for legumes or rice in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip during an airdrop mission above the Israel-besieged Palestinian territory on August 5, 2025.

Gazans endure pain as war enters third year

2h ago4m read
Displaced people arrive near a roadblock on Salah Al Din Street in Nuseirat to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Arab and Muslim nations welcome Hamas's response

2m read
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City.

EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties

3m read
Palestinians shove to receive a meal from a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Israel-besieged Gaza Strip on September 4, 2025, where the UN has declared famine after nearly two years of war.

Israel readies Gaza City offensive amid global outcry

2m read