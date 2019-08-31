EP ‘Quantum Leap’ does well despite allegations of vote rigging on reality show

Rookie K-Pop group X1 made an electrifying debut and topped the UAE iTunes chart last Tuesday.

Despite the vote-rigging scandal allegedly surrounding K-Pop reality competition ‘Produce x 101’, the series’ 11 finalists made their highly-anticipated entrance in new project group X1 with EP ‘Quantum Leap’ and bombastic lead single ‘Flash’.

The members were introduced in a futuristic music video that showcased a strong image and highlighted the intense, slick choreography that blends with each of their vocals and the song’s beat-heavy melody.

Their debut was a popular and much-anticipated one as the six-track EP soared to the top of the local iTunes all-genre, pop and K-Pop Top Albums charts the day it released. ‘Flash’ was not only in the Top 5 of the UAE iTunes charts but also a domestic hit on Korea’s music charts.

The allegations against the TV show didn’t seem to have much effect on the group in the country as they leapt their way to breaking a new sales record for a K-Pop group debut album in the first week. According to Hanteo chart in Korea, the physical EP sold more than 416,000 copies as of August 30, taking over the group’s popular predecessor Wanna One with ‘1X1=1 (TO BE ONE)’ in 2017.

Their debut caught the attention of listeners in the UAE and worldwide, with #X1_FLAϟH and #X1_Debut topping Twitter’s list of trending topics the day they stormed the K-Pop music scene.

In July, the 11 members were hand-picked out of 101 hopeful trainees in the audience-voted program ‘Produce x 101’ to debut in new temporary boy group X1.

Following in the footsteps of now-disbanded project group Wanna One, X1 is slowly proving to be one of the highest-profile K-Pop acts in the industry and the biggest debuts this year.