Image Credit:

K-Pop boy bands GOT7 and NCT 127 topped the UAE iTunes albums chart with new music last week.

After their last self-produced album ‘Present: You’ hit the international and local charts, JYP Entertainment’s GOT7 came back on May 20 with EP ‘Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity’ and lead track ‘Eclipse’ and continued their winning streak on the iTunes chart.

The seven-member group’s EP hit No 1 on the UAE iTunes albums chart and its title track ‘Eclipse’ climbed to the fourth spot on the Top Songs chart. ‘Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity’ also managed to top the Top Albums chart in 16 other countries and placed No 1 on Hanteo’s daily album chart in South Korea.

Much like the name of the title, the EP shifts away from the group’s previous love songs and captures more conflicted emotions. Member JB said on Naver’s V Live that the six-track album can be divided into half “depending on the mood”.

“The first three songs are about the moment when darkness spreads, as well as anxiety. The rest of the three are about the moment it gets bright again,” he said.

Jinyoung also shared that as they approach their sixth year as GOT7, the concerns and anxiety were incorporated in their album.

While GOT7 will be busy promoting their new music and preparing for their 2019 ‘Keep Spinning’ world tour, NCT 127 is another K-Pop act that came back to Korea after wrapping up their first globe-trotting tour and showed how ‘Superhuman’ they are with long-awaited mini-album released on Friday.

Their mini-album, ‘NCT #127 We Are Superhuman’ came with an EDM dance number ‘Superhuman’ and a dynamic, futuristic music video, packed with polished choreography and their signature shirt-ripping motion move, which is inspired by DC Comics character Superman. Its lyrics flow with a positive message about how anyone can become ‘superhuman’.

Listeners are familiar with the comeback track as it was revealed through televised appearances and performances during their first ‘Neo City: The Origin’ world tour.

This got fans all excited and eager to get their hands on the new album. The Seoul-based boy band’s fourth mini-album raced to the top of the iTunes albums chart in the UAE on the day of its release. Their previous release also charted high on the local charts.