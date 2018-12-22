Luna, member of K-Pop girl group f(x), surprised fans by announcing her upcoming self-composed album and its release date.
The act’s main vocalist and lead dancer shared with reporters at a Givenchy event in South Korea her solo album will be released on January 4.
Luna, real name Park Sun-young, was first introduced as a member of four-member group f(x) under SM Entertainment, the powerful Korean superlabel that helmed acts such as Exo, Girls’ Generation, Super Junior and more.
Fans are still anticipating an f(x) comeback soon as the group has been on hiatus since their 2016 album ‘4 Walls’.
Apart from her group activities, Luna established herself as an actress and pursued a solo career with her first debut album, ‘Free Somebody’, in 2016.