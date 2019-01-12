Exo member Lay will attend the 61st Grammy Awards next month.
China Music Vision Ltd, which is the exclusive partner of the annual show in his homeland, announced on Sina Weibo that the Chinese singer-songwriter and dancer is all set to hit the red carpet and the award ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10.
Lay is the only Chinese organisation invitee and will be there as FM Donggan 101’s music ambassador.
In April last year, the ‘Namanana’ singer was appointed as the Promotion Ambassador for Grammy Festival China.
Aside from his participation in K-Pop boy group Exo, Lay has pursued a successful solo career. His third album ‘Namanana’ debuted at No 21 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest ranking for a Chinese pop artist.
He also took part in Exo’s fifth full album ‘Don’t Mess Up My Tempo’.