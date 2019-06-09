Four-member band will perform in New Delhi and Guwahati in July

Co-ed K-Pop group Kard is set to make its debut in India in July.

Organised by Pink Box Events, the New Delhi-based company made the surprising online announcement last Wednesday.

“We started with a humble beginning and here we are, 4 years later as promised bringing Hallyu once again closer to home! We are bringing to you @official_kard this July,” the company said on Instagram.

Kard’s India tour — titled ‘Play Your Kard Right Tour 2019’ — will mark the group’s first concert in the country. They will perform in New Delhi on July 12 and Guwahati on July 14.

The foursome is reportedly one of the most popular K-Pop acts among listeners in India.

Back in 2017, rapper J.Seph went viral when he briefly sang a Bollywood song from 2008 movie ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

Kard are the latest K-Pop act to announce a tour in India; groups IN2IT and VAV held concerts in the country in the last two months.

The four members — BM, J.Seph, Somin, and Jiwoo — formed under DSP Media. Prior to their formal debut in 2017, Kard released three pre-debut singles: ‘Oh Nana’, ‘Don’t Recall’ and ‘Rumor’.

In the start of their careers, Kard built a strong following for their and rare mixed-gender concept and for their dancehall-inspired songs, making them one of the most successful co-ed K-Pop acts.