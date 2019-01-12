Last year was filled with incredible music comebacks. This month it’s looking even better with incredible line-ups in the world of K-Pop. To get you ready for the amazing music coming your way, here’s a guide to this week’s new releases:
Monday, January 14
GFriend
GFriend’s second full-length album titled ‘Time for Us’ is slated for releasee on Monday. Fronted by title song ‘Sunrise’, the 10-track album follows the chart-topping girl group’s July EP ‘Sunny Summer’.
Tuesday, January 15
Btob’s Minhyuk
Btob’s Minhyuk will gift fans with a self-composed album ‘Hutazone’, prior to his military enlistment on February 7 as a conscripted policeman. It’s his first solo project since his 2017 track ‘Purple Rain’, which was part of the boy group’s solo single project series, ‘Piece of BTOB’.
After his solo comeback this Tuesday, Minhyuk will hold a solo concert on February 2 and 3 in Seoul.
Ateez
Rookie boy group Ateez is gearing up for new album ‘ATEEZ TREASURE EP.2: Zero To One’, their latest since debuting last October with a mini album. The eight-member act’s album along with title track ‘Say My Name’ is scheduled to drop on Tuesday.
Favorite
Rookie girl group Favorite is returning with third mini album ‘Loca’, that has five tracks. Their return marks the all-female act’s first comeback since their second mini album back in May.
Wednesday, January 16
Astro
Astro is making a full comeback with their first full-length album, ‘All Light’. The six member’s last album was 2017’s ‘Dream Part.02’ with lead track ‘Crazy Sexy Cool’. So, their ‘Aroha’ fanbase are looking forward to their return to the K-Pop music scene.
Thursday, January 17
WayV
After SM Entertainment introduced new Chinese boy band last month, NCT’s subunit WayV, also known as WeiShenV in Chinese, will officially make their long-awaited debut on January 17. The rookie group will drop first EP ‘The Vision’, featuring three songs ‘Regular’, ‘Nightmare (Come Back)’ and ‘Dream Launch Plan’.
WayV is made up of NCT’s Ten, Lucas, Kun and WinWin, in addition to three new members Xiao Jun, Yangyang, and Hendery, who were introduced through SMRookies, SM Entertainment’s pre-debut group of trainees.