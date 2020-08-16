YG Entertainment has revealed comeback details for its artists Akdong Musician (AKMU) and Winner’s Mino and Yoon.
On August 11, the K-Pop behemoth disclosed that brother-sister duo AKMU will be dropping three new singles starting from September. The pair have already completed recording the songs and are currently filming music videos, the agency confirmed.
Their upcoming comeback arrives almost a year since releasing third full-length album ‘Sailing’ after Lee Chan-hyuk was discharged from the country’s compulsory two-year military service in May 2019.
Two days later, YG also updated fans on Winner members, revealing that Mino is in the final stages of preparing his 10-track album, which is slated to drop sometime in October.
Yoon has been filming for MBC’s new TV drama ‘Kairos’ that will premiere on October 26 and is working on a solo album despite his busy schedule.
The agency went on to state that it is unclear the exact time frame for the K-Pop star’s music drop due to his drama schedules overlapping with music production but is aiming for an autumn release.
As for the duo’s other bandmates, Jinu and Hoony began their mandatory military duties back in April shortly after dropping Winner’s third full-length album ‘Remember’, which topped the UAE iTunes albums chart.
Last week, YG Entertainment also excited fans when they announced that Selena Gomez is the featured artist in BlackPink’s upcoming single, making the upcoming collaboration the K-Pop group’s third time working with a foreign artist.
Additionally, its rookie group Treasure — composed of members Hyunsuk, Doyoung, Jeongwoo, Junghwan, Jihoon, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yoshinori, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yedam and Haruto — recently made their debut with single album ‘The First Step: Chapter One’. They are the first K-Pop group in four years to emerge from YG Entertainment and fourth boy group to debut after Big Bang, iKON and Winner.