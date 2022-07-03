K-pop band Stray Kids has postponed its US tour after several members of the group tested positive for COVID-19.
The band kicked off its US leg of its ‘Maniac’ world tour earlier in the week, with concerts across seven cities planned across the US. Unfortunately for the band, the tour had to be put on hold after the first two concerts when members Lee Know, Felix, and I.N all tested positive for COVID-19.
The news was confirmed by JYP Entertainment and Live Nation, both issuing statements that the tour will have to be pushed to a later date while the members isolate.
“We inform you that Stray Kids members Lee Know, Felix, and I.N have tested positive for Covid-19,” it read. “Stray Kids members and all staff members participating in the Stray Kids 2nd World Tour ‘Maniac’ in North America related schedules have been pre-emptively conducting self-testing kits before commencing schedules every day,” the statement added confirming that the three members then received positive results.
The group, which consists of eight members including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., hit big when the music video for ‘Maniac’ surpassed 100 million views on YouTube after releasing on March 18.