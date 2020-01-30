The singer says he finally realised that she was the one

Canadian singer Justin Bieber (L) and wife US model Hailey Bieber arrive for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. / AFP / LISA O'CONNOR Image Credit: AFP

Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to her.

The 25-year-old singer married model Baldwin in 2018, with the pair celebrating their one-year anniversary in September 2019 with a bigger wedding ceremony alongside friends and family.

Since then, the two have regularly shared gushing posts to one another on their social media pages, with Bieber opening up about his doubts about his decision to pop the question to the 23-year-old beauty during an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

“I was extremely nervous. I felt like in the past, we had talked about you know, me asking the question, and I felt like she would say ‘yes,’ “ he said.

Bieber added: “So I wasn’t really nervous about the saying yes, but I think I was more nervous about ‘Am I gonna make this commitment?’ Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honour you know, what I say, you know because that’s a serious commitment, when you say you’re gonna love someone for better or for worse and like, be faithful... That’s huge. Am I able to do that? And, so I think that was really what I was battling with.”

But Bieber, who also counts Selena Gomez among his famous former flames, added that once he thought about it, he realised that Baldwin was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.