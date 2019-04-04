Singer says he didn’t mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have kids

Image Credit:

Singer Justin Bieber has apologised for sharing a fake pregnancy post on April Fools’ Day.

Sharing a screenshot of an article that read “Justin Bieber slammed on social media for fake pregnancy news”, he took to Instagram and wrote: “There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was April Fools. I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children.”

“I will apologise anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank... it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sister’s face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried.

“You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings... not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended. I think with pranks you sometimes have to roll that dice,” he added.

On April 1, Bieber shared a caption-less photograph of an ultrasound, implying that he and his wife Hailey Baldwin were expecting their first child together.

He took the joke a step further by sharing several images of Baldwin touching her bare stomach while surrounded by two gloved medical professionals, in what appeared to be a doctor’s office.