Julia Fox has cleared her stance for all those who think her relationship with Kanye West is based on “fame” and “money”.

According Page Six, Fox spoke out on the ‘Forbidden Fruits’ podcast and clarified her stance. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” she said.

Fox is a former designer and photographer turned New York City girl-about-town and Hollywood actress who started dating West following his split with his wife Kim Kardashian; West and Kardashian are in the midst of a divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in a file photo Image Credit: Reuters

While admitting she used to be an “attention seeker” in her younger years, Fox, 31, is no longer looking for the coverage that inevitably comes with celebrity coupledom.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said, adding that she’s about creating art and “putting things into the world.”

“Watch my movie, read my book,” the actor quipped. “That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

She also opened up about the star-studded dinner she attended with West, Madonna and a host of other notables who, according to the beauty, crashed the event. Those including Evan Ross, Floyd Mayweather and ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown.

“There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I ... and all of these other celebs crashed,” she said.

Onlookers may have assumed Fox was in it for the goods after the beauty shared that the ‘Donda’ artist bought an entire hotel suite’s worth of clothing for a fashionable date night, where they ended up making out on the floor amongst the designer duds.