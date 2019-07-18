Jeddah Season prepares to close the curtain on its first edition with star-studded line up

A walk through Historic Jeddah ahead of the night's events Image Credit: Clint Egbert/ GN Photographer

JEDDAH: The first edition of Jeddah Season is arriving at its grande finale this evening, and Gulf News has journeyed into the port city for the final event of the month — the Jeddah World Fest.

The one-night-only music festival is the first and biggest of its kind in Jeddah. Pop singer Liam Payne and DJ Steve Aoki were the only two acts confirmed, after rapper Nicki Minaj’s cancellation. However, on the morning of the concert, a second wave of artist names were revealed, including Janet Jackson, Future, 50 Cent, Chris Brown and Tyga.

Follow the updates:

The stage is set

Image Credit: Gulf News/Clint Egbert

Jeddah Season, part of the larger Saudi Season, launched on June 8. The month-and-a-half of summer programming has been comprised of regional and international events, ranging from concerts such as the US boy band Backstreet Boys, Egyptian superstar Amr Diab and K-Pop group Super Junior, to the stage productions Circus 1903 and the Blue Man Group.

Tonight’s Jeddah World Fest is the final event of the season and sold out within hours of going on sale.

Awaiting the concert to start