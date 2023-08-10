Canadian influencer and rapper Lil Tay was reported to have died unexpectedly, according to a statement shared on her Instagram account yesterday.
On Friday, TMZ reported that the star was alive and well, and that her social media account was hacked.
“It’s with heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Clarie’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” read the statement on Tay’s Instagram account with more than 3.4 million following.
Lil Tay rose to fame on Instagram and YouTube in 2017, when she turned nine. Her popularity is pegged to her videos showing her rapping and leading a lavish lifestyle filled with luxury cars and maximalist homes. In most of her videos, she talks up her love for materialism. Even without a driver's license, she's shown admiring high-end luxury cars that young kids can only dream of travelling in.
Tay often described herself as the “youngest flexer of the century” and proudly promoted her decadent lifestyle.
Her death, understandably, came as a shock.
“This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the note added.
According to reports, Lil Tay's brother Jason Tian who reportedly helped produce her videos recently died. He was 21.