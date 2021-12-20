This August 26, 2016 photo shows Spanish singer Carlos Marin, in Mexico City. Image Credit: AP

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has died after being hospitalised, according to a statement by the classical vocal group on December 19. He was 53.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans,” read the statement shared on their website.

“There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace,” the statement from members David Miller, Sebastien Izambard and Urs Buhler added.

Il Divo members, from left, David Miller, Sebastien Izambard, Carlos Marin and Urs Buhler walk the post-show red carpet for the finale of "America's Got Talent" on September 18, 2013, in New York. Marin died on December 19, 2021, following a hospitalisation, according to an announcement by the remaining members of the vocal group. Image Credit: AP

No details about the cause of death have been shared.

On December 10, the operatic pop group announced that they would be postponing their UK tour “due to illness”, without specifying about the circumstances. However, on December 16 they shared on Twitter that Marin was in the hospital.

Il Divo was formed by music producer Simon Cowell in 2003. They went on to carve a niche in the music industry with their operatic style of music and have sold more than 30 million copies of their albums worldwide. They’ve also performed all over the world, including in the UAE.