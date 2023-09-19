Iconic British bands, including UB40's Ali Campbell, The Original Wailers led by Al Anderson, and Trojan Sound System, will perform at the World Tennis League in Etihad Arena on December 23, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.

Tickets to this spectacular star-studded concert, which is a part of their ‘Reggae Night’, will go on sale today.

This sports and entertainment spectacle titled ‘Greatest Show on Court’ will see some of the world’s finest tennis players in action across the four-day event from December 21 to December 24 in Abu Dhabi, with concerts planned during the evenings.

Trojan Sound System, the legendary party starters famous for remixing flavours for the past 40 years, will kick off the evening acts. They will be followed by The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, the sole member of the Bob Marley and The Wailers mid-1970s line-up, before UB40 featuring lead singer and founder Ali Campbell wrapping the evening with some of the band’s smash-hit singles.

Image Credit: Instagram/trojansoundsystem

Campbell, the founding member of the iconic British band, has sold more than 70 million records worldwide, and he will perform in the UAE capital alongside the current members of UB40 as part of their ongoing global tour, with the group set to play their world-famous hits, including ‘Falling In Love With You’ and ‘I Got You Babe’, on December 23.

British reggae band UB40 are immensely popular for putting their own spin on classics like Neil Diamond’s Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and Sonny and Cher’s ‘I Got You Babe’.

Ali Campbell (right) of UB40 performs at Epsom live Image Credit: Reuters Connect

The Original Wailers’ Al Anderson, selected by reggae legend Bob Marley as his lead guitarist, rose to fame thanks to his brilliant lead work on classics such as ‘No Woman, No Cry’, and ‘Three O’Clock Road Block’ which first alerted rock fans to the group’s discography.

For the London-based Trojan Sound System, the crew led by Daddy Ad brings an upbeat approach to some of Reggae’s classic chart-toppers from over 40 years, uniting the purest of vinyl collectors while introducing a new generation to the roots of Jamaican music and Bass culture.

Image Credit: Reuters

“We’re thrilled to announce UB40, The Original Wailers and The Trojan Sound System as our first artists set to headline the evening concerts of World Tennis League this December … This unique blend of world class international acts will feature as part of our Reggae night, bringing their iconic hits to light up Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. It promises to be an amazing spectacle and we encourage our fans to book their tickets now to experience the ‘Greatest Show on Court’,” said Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, in a statement.