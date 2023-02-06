Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba will headline the Dubai edition of the global techno and house music festival Elrow XXL on February 17.
Elba, best known as an Emmy and Golden Globe award winning actor who has starred in several major film and television productions, is also a popular DJ, and a regular performer at some of the biggest music venues globally.
Elrow XXL will be held at the D3 - Dubai Design District - which can accommodate more than 10,000 people. A highlight of the show will be the intricate and colourful El Traingulo de las Rowmudas stage, which has won widespread appreciation around the world, and is being brought to the Middle East for this event.
The purpose-built stage is expected to be the right setting for the multi-talented Elba, who is an accomplished musician, songwriter, producer, actor and director, besides being one of the most recognised DJs worldwide.
A major draw at the world’s biggest music events annually, his appearances include Coachella, Sound in LA and Output in New York, UK stages including Ministry of Sound, Creamfields and Glastonbury, apart from a residency at Hi Ibiza in collaboration with techno music guru David Guetta.
Elrow XXL will unfold over two days on February 17 and 18, is already being talked about as one of the biggest events of the year. Having been staged in 84 cities across 34 countries – including sell out shows in London, Barcelona, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Madrid, Las Vegas, Antwerp, Frankfurt and New York - this is the first time the famed XXL version of Elrow – a nonstop outdoor carnival of fun, food and music - is coming to Dubai.