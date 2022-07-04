British singer-actor Harry Styles has called off his Copenhagen concert after a gunman opened fire at a mall nearby to the venue where he was scheduled to perform, killing three people.
Styles released a statement on social media, sharing his grief over the incident while extending his condolences to the victims’ families. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H,” Styles posted on Twitter.
The 28-year-old was scheduled to perform at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on Sunday night as part of his ‘Love on Tour’ performances. However, hours before he was to go on, the shooting incident occurred at Field’s, a shopping centre in the Danish capital, resulting in the death of three people.
According to news agency AP, a 22-year-old Danish man, who is suspected to be the shooter, was arrested approximately 11 minutes after the shooting and is believed to have worked alone. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen shared her sympathies following the tragic events via Facebook. “Denmark was hit by a horrific attack on Sunday night. Several people have been killed. Even more people were injured. Innocent families out shopping or eating. Children, young and adults,” she posted. “Sending my deepest sympathy to those who lost their loved ones. The injured and their relatives. And to all the Danes who have been close to the scary events. I would encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult moment.”
Styles is scheduled to perform in Paris, France on July 5 and it remains unclear whether he will reschedule his Copenhagen gig.
Apart from Styles, the venue is reportedly also set to host other artists such as Pearl Jam and Queen with Adam Lambert in the coming weeks. It also remains unclear at this time whether those concerts will go ahead as planned.