Two concerts will take place at Bollywood Parks Dubai, part of theme park destination Dubai Parks and Resorts, before the venue welcomes 2019.
Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and composer Arjun Kanugo will lead a show on December 31.
Meanwhile, on December 28, playback singer and musical director MG Sreekumar, known for his stints in Malayalam cinema, will perform his most popular tracks. Playback singer Shweta Mohan and vocalist Haricharan, whose work spans Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, will also grace the stage.
In addition, Bennet and the Band, a Kerala-based group who recreate popular songs and traditional folk melodies, will entertain the audience.
Tickets for the show will be Dh49; however, performances are also included in the price of a standard Dh99 ticket to Bollywood Parks Dubai.
A Dh499 New Year’s Eve package will include unlimited F’n’B at Rock On cafe.