The rapper will headline the World Finals on February 22

Rapper Gucci Mane will headline the Girlgamer stage in Dubai on February 22.

The Atlanta performer will take the stage at the Meydan Grandstand as part of the closing of the Girlgamer Esports Festival World Finals.

The ‘Black Beatles’ artist rose to popularity as a trap artist with a number of mixtapes and albums.

The Girlgamer festival is touted as the world’s first international esports festival to celebrate women’s competitiveness in the world of video games.

The World Finals take place in Dubai from February 19-22, with a total prize pool of $100,000 (Dh367,265).