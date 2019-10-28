The rapper has been making his way around Dubai

Gucci in Dubai Image Credit: Instagram

Whether you’re in Bur Dubai or Dubai Mall, you might have spotted American rapper Gucci Mane making his way around in a crisp kandura this week.

But it’s a video clip of the self-professed multimillionaire flashing Dh60 — one Dh10 note and one Dh50 note, to be exact — that has gone viral.

Artist Khalifa Santo posted the clip on Twitter, writing: “Mane’s flexing with 60 DHS is the funniest thing you’ll see today.” The video has been viewed more than 80,000 times. People were quick to point out that Dh60 was the equivalent of about $16 in America.

“We gonna start flexing with 10 dhs notes from now on,” one user replied.

“60 dirhams could get you fake Gucci, so it kinda makes sense,” another quipped.

UAE’s DJ Bliss replied on Instagram: “Too funny.”

Ironically, Gucci Mane’s 2019 album is titled ‘Delusions of Grandeur’. The American rapper helped popularise trap in the 2000s and to date, he has released 12 studio albums and more than 70 mixtapes.

According to online reports, Gucci Mane’s net worth is estimated at around $12 million (Dh44 million). The rapper hit No 1 for the first time in 2016 thanks to his Rae Sremmurd collaboration ‘Black Beatles’.

Though Gucci Mane had no official affiliation with Gucci in the past, this year it was announced that he would be the face of the Gucci Cruise 2020 Campaign.

The rapper has been in Dubai for several days. On Friday, he shared a clip of himself wearing a kandoura and Gucci leather sandals (approximately worth Dh2,000) as he walked down Al Musalla Road near Bur Dubai.

“Trying not to look like a tourist in Dubai,” wrote Mane.

He also posted a video on Sunday of himself shopping at Dubai Mall, mistakenly calling it Mall of Dubai.