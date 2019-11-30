The American rappers were headliner’s of the second after-race concert

Gucci Mane performing at the du Arena. Image Credit:

Grammy Award–winning American rapper, songwriter and record producer Future took to the stage with hip hop sensation Gucci Mane as they lit up du Arena on November 29 at the second Yasalam 2019 after-race Concert during #AbuDhabiGP weekend.

Platinum selling artist and recent Grammy–nominated Mane revved up the crowds with his trademark hip hop sun–genre of trap style hits including ‘Both’, ‘I Get The Bag’, ‘Slippery, ‘Back on Road’, ‘First Day Out The Feds’, ‘Freaky Girl’ and ‘Lemonade’. Future then took to the stage as the second star performance of the evening’s double header as fans sung along to his chart–topping hits including ‘Karate Chop’, ‘Mask Off’, ‘Jumpman’, ‘Turn On The Lights’, ‘Real Sisters’ and the Grammy–winning song ‘King’s Dead’, as well as tracks from his latest hit 2019 album, ‘The Wizrd’.

Opening the stage for the hip hop superstars was Abu Dhabi–based rapper Mustafa Esmail, known as Freek. The rapper was a previous contestant of Yasalam’s home-grown contest, the Emerging Talent Competition, which supports musical talent in the region.

Future live at the du Arena.

Saturday night will see Lana Del Rey bring her iconic brand of romantic and vintage song writing to the UAE capital for the very first time, followed by multi–million record selling American rockers The Killers, who will bring the curtain down with a performance on Sunday, December 1.

The after-race concerts are exclusive to #AbuDhabiGP ticket holders only.

Actoss Yas Island, the five-day race festival of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 weekend is underway with Yas Marina Circuit lining up a range of performers and activities to entertain F1 fans from around the world. Attendees have been enjoying other off-track activities including a line-up of music, street performers, dancers and the occasional celebrity-spotting.

More images from the weekend below: