The 18-year-old is the youngest artist to win four top honours at the awards night

62nd Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Billie Eilish accepts the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: REUTERS

The edgy, avant-pop album that siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas created in a small bedroom made a big splash at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning 11 honours for the musical family.

‘When We All Fall sleep, Where Do We Go?’ — created in the musicians’ Los Angeles home — helped Eilish win the top four honours, including album, song and record of the year, along with best new artist. The 18-year-old is the youngest artist to achieve the feat.

Finneas — who co-wrote, produced and engineered the album, walked away as Sunday’s top winner with six. Eilish won five honours.

Together, they also won best pop vocal album, while Finneas’ individual honours included home producer of the year (non-classical) and best engineered album (non-classical).

“This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life,” Eilish said. “I genuinely wanna say I am so grateful and I only wanna say that I am so grateful.”

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish (L) and brother US producer Finneas accept the award for Song Of The Year for "Bad Guy" during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. / AFP / Robyn Beck Image Credit: AFP

Finneas added that they “just make music in a bedroom together and we still do that.”

“This is to all the kids who are making music in the bedroom today — you’re going to get one of these,” Finneas said.

The bedroom where they created magic was brought to life when they hit the stage and performed ‘When the Party’s Over’, which featured Finneas on keys and Eilish singing in a soft, pitch perfect tone.

Los Angeles, where the show was held, had a central theme at the show Sunday: local icons Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle were honoured and celebrated at the show.

The Grammys kicked off with a performance in honour of Bryant, who died hours before the awards began. And later in the show Hussle’s collaborators and friends, including DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG, gave an all-star tribute to the man who died last year.

Hustle also posthumously won his first pair of Grammys.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay introduced the performance, which featured band players, background dancers and Legend wearing traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean clothing in honour of Hussle’s African roots. Mill performed a new song called ‘Letter to Nipsey’ while others joined together for ‘Higher’, which won best rap/sung performance.

“This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip-hop,” said DJ Khaled, who collaborated on the song with Legend and Hustle, whose family stood onstage.

“We all love him. We all miss him. It’s terrible that we had to lose him so early,” Legend said. “We’ve seen some tragedy today and last year ... let’s hold each other tight.”

During the pre-ceremony, Hussle’s ‘Racks in the Middle’ picked up best rap performance.

The show — which took place at the Staples Centre, Bryant’s stamping ground — kicked off with a touching, emotional and a cappella performance of ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday’ by host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men.

“Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best, but to be honest with you we are all feeling crazy sadness right now,” Keys said as she entered the stage, adding that “Los Angeles, America and the worldwide world lost a hero.”

She said the audience was “heart-broken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

“Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna ... are in our spirits, they’re in our hearts, they’re in prayers, they’re in this building,” she added. “Take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families.”

Before the show officially honoured Bryant, Lizzo performed the songs ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Cuz I Love You’, saying at the top of the show: “Tonight is for Kobe.”

Lizzo won three honours Sunday, including best pop solo performance for ‘Truth Hurts’ and two R‘n’B awards.

US singer-songwriter Lizzo poses in the press room with the awards for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R and B Performance during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN Image Credit: AFP

“Hold on one second,” she said, catching her breathe. “Thank you to the academy. This is really [expletive] sick.”

Lizzo was among the mix of newcomers and well-known acts who reached their goals of winning their first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday, which also included Tanya Tucker, J Cole, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles, Rosalia, 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator.

“To my mother, you did a great job raising this guy,” Tyler, who won best rap album, said to his mom, who was onstage and crying by side.

More crying took place Sunday.

Demi Lovato, who has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018, gave a stirring, vocally top-notch performance that earned her a standing ovation. She was so emotional that she had to restart the song as a teardrop ran down her cheek.

Demi Lovato performs "Anyone" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Camila Cabello’s performance of ‘First Man’ — a song dedicated to her father — also induced tears. Cabello walked off the stage to her dad’s seat to finish singing him the song in front of him, while he teared up. Audience members were emotional, too, including Gwen Stefani.

Ariana Grande had a lengthy performance — probably to make up for the drama that surrounded her axed performance last year. Run DMC joined forces with Aerosmith to rock the Grammys stage, while Usher, Sheila E. and FKA twigs paid tribute to Prince.

Lil Nas X brought the story of ‘Old Town Road’ to life by performing alongside the artists who helped the song stay at No 1 for 19 weeks through various remixes, including BTS, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and the track’s main co-star, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Veteran rapper Nas then joined Lil Nas X for a new song, shouting out Bryant at the end: “Kobe, we love you”.

A dark cloud loomed over ceremony since the Recording Academy announced it had put its recently hired CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave for misconduct. Dugan and her lawyers fired back at the academy, claiming that the awards show is rigged.